Facundo Gonzalez Injury: Spotted in training
Gonzalez was spotted in team training Monday, suggesting he has fully recovered from his back injury ahead of Tuesday's second leg against Inter Milan in the Champions League, the club announced.
Gonzalez trained with the team Monday morning, suggesting he has fully recovered from his back injury. However, he should remain a bench option for now, having played only eight minutes in the Champions League this season.
