Medina has missed all matches since late September due to a severe ankle injury suffered in the Champions League clash against Ajax and is currently in the return phase of his recovery. The defender is still experiencing pain, which slightly extends his timeline to return, though it is still expected to happen during the month of December. His return is awaited with impatience given the numerous injuries in the backline and the important role Medina should hold with OM once he is fully fit and available.