Medina suffered an ankle injury in training last week and is still not available to play his first competitive minutes for Marseille. The Argentine underwent a full week of treatment with the hope to return for the Olympico but will ultimately miss another game. That said, the defender should be able to recover in time for the return from the international break since he has not been called by Argentina due to his injury. While Medina is on the sidelines, Ulisses Garcia and Conrad Jonathan Egan-Riley are seeing increased roles in the backline depending on whether coach Roberto de Zerbi considers Medina as a center-back or a left-back.