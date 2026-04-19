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Facundo Medina News: Available after suspension

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2026

Medina has served his one-match suspension and is available for Sunday's South Derby against Nice, set to regain his starting role in the back line.

Medina had been forced to sit out the Lorient fixture after accumulating five yellow cards in French competitions, with Emerson covering in his absence. The center-back has been a locked-in starter under coach Habib Beye and his return gives Marseille their preferred defensive setup back for the final stretch of the campaign.

Facundo Medina
Marseille
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