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Facundo Medina News: Good outing despite penalty

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2026

Medina recorded one tackle (one won), seven clearances and three interceptions in Sunday's 1-0 win against Le Havre.

Medina had a shaky outing in Sunday's 1-0 win at Le Havre, giving away a penalty in the 70th minute after catching Sofiane Boufal with a reckless challenge in the box, though he caught a huge break when Boufal smashed the spot-kick off the crossbar. He still bounced back well down the stretch, stepping up with two clutch interceptions as Le Havre pushed hard for an equalizer late. Medina finished with one tackle, three interceptions and seven clearances, showing resilience after the costly mistake.

Facundo Medina
Marseille
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