Facundo Medina News: Provides assist in loss

Medina assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal), five crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-1 defeat against Monaco. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 34th minute.

Medina endured a rough stretch in Sunday's 2-1 Ligue 1 loss to Monaco, as he was directly involved in Aleksandr Golovin's opener after drifting out of position while tracking Maghnes Akliouche, which left Jordan Teze free to whip in the cross. He nearly came through with a late equalizer, but his header was turned away by a big-time reflex stop from Lukas Hradecky in the closing minutes. Medina had set up Amine Gouiri's goal a few minutes earlier and still put together a solid overall outing despite the defeat.