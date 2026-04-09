Facundo Medina News: Set for suspension

Medina is set to be suspended after accumulating five yellow cards in French competitions, the league announced.

Medina picked up his fifth yellow card in French competitions and is now suspended for the April 18 showdown against Lorient. The center-back has been a locked-in starter in the back line under new coach Habib Beye, so his absence guarantees a shake-up in the starting XI, with Leonardo Balerdi or Conrad Jonathan Egan-Riley as the likely candidates to see more playing time against the Merlus.