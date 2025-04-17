Facundo Medina News: Will miss clash against Auxerre

Medina is set to be suspended after accumulating three yellow cards over a span of ten games, the league announced.

Medina will miss the clash against Auxerre on April. 27, after receiving his third yellow card in his last ten French competition appearances. The defender has been a regular starter and leader in the backline for the Sangs et Or and his absence will need to be covered. Abdulai Juma Bah is likely to take on a larger role for that game.