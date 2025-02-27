Facundo Medina News: Will miss clash against Marseille

Medina is set to be suspended after accumulating three yellow cards over a span of ten games, the league announced.

Medina will miss the clash against Marseille on March. 8, after receiving his third yellow card in his last ten French competition appearances. The defender has been a regular starter this season in the back-three or as left-back lately and his absence will force a change, with Abdulai Juma Bah likely stepping in the defense for that game.