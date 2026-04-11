Facundo Mura headshot

Facundo Mura News: Substitute option Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Mura (undisclosed) is on the bench for Saturday's matchup versus New York Red Bulls.

Mura will aim to make an impact off the bench if he's eventually required to replace Ian Fray at right-back. The fit-again player has recorded only 13 minutes on the field over the last three league games, but he previously stood out as a source of passes and defensive stats over a couple of starts early in the campaign.

Facundo Mura
Inter Miami CF
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