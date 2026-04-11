Facundo Mura News: Substitute option Saturday
Mura (undisclosed) is on the bench for Saturday's matchup versus New York Red Bulls.
Mura will aim to make an impact off the bench if he's eventually required to replace Ian Fray at right-back. The fit-again player has recorded only 13 minutes on the field over the last three league games, but he previously stood out as a source of passes and defensive stats over a couple of starts early in the campaign.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now