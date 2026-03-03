Facundo Torres News: 11 crosses in home win

Torres recorded two shots (two on goal), 11 crosses (six accurate) and 10 corners in Sunday's 1-0 win over D.C. United. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 29th minute.

Torres created five chances as his side won 1-0 against D.C. United. He has taken a total of 18 set pieces this season, with one other player taking one set piece this season. In the 2024 season, when Torres was last in the MLS, he scored 16 goals and provided three assists. He has already provided one assist so far this season.