Facundo Torres News: Assists opener Saturday
Torres assisted once to go with two shots (one on goal), 10 crosses (two accurate) and seven corners in Saturday's 2-2 draw versus Minnesota United.
Torres assisted Austin's first goal of the 2026 season Saturday as he set up Brendan Hines-Ike's header in the 7th minute. It was an excellent way to start the campaign for Torres as he also recorded 10 crosses and created three chances in a highly productive performance on the attack. He'll look to keep rolling Sunday versus D.C. United.
