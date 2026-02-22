Facundo Torres headshot

Facundo Torres News: Assists opener Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2026

Torres assisted once to go with two shots (one on goal), 10 crosses (two accurate) and seven corners in Saturday's 2-2 draw versus Minnesota United.

Torres assisted Austin's first goal of the 2026 season Saturday as he set up Brendan Hines-Ike's header in the 7th minute. It was an excellent way to start the campaign for Torres as he also recorded 10 crosses and created three chances in a highly productive performance on the attack. He'll look to keep rolling Sunday versus D.C. United.

Facundo Torres
Austin FC
More Stats & News
