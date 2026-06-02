Facundo Torres News: Called up for World Cup
Torres has been called up by Uruguay coach Marcelo Bielsa as a replacement for the injured Giorgian De Arrascaeta, with the Austin winger set to feature at his second World Cup with the Celeste, according to Gaston Muinos of El Espectador Deportes.
Torres's inclusion is a significant boost for Uruguay's attacking options heading into the tournament, with the wide forward bringing pace, directness and the experience of having already featured at the highest level of international football. His call-up comes as a direct consequence of Giorgian De Arrascaeta's (calf) inability to recover in time, and manager Bielsa will be counting on Torres to provide an important attacking outlet for the Celeste throughout the competition.
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