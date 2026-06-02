Facundo Torres headshot

Facundo Torres News: Called up for World Cup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 2, 2026

Torres has been called up by Uruguay coach Marcelo Bielsa as a replacement for the injured Giorgian De Arrascaeta, with the Austin winger set to feature at his second World Cup with the Celeste, according to Gaston Muinos of El Espectador Deportes.

Torres's inclusion is a significant boost for Uruguay's attacking options heading into the tournament, with the wide forward bringing pace, directness and the experience of having already featured at the highest level of international football. His call-up comes as a direct consequence of Giorgian De Arrascaeta's (calf) inability to recover in time, and manager Bielsa will be counting on Torres to provide an important attacking outlet for the Celeste throughout the competition.

Facundo Torres
Austin FC
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Facundo Torres See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Facundo Torres See More
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 6: Kelvin Yeboah Can't Stop Scoring
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 6: Kelvin Yeboah Can't Stop Scoring
Author Image
Deke Mathews
March 27, 2025
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 2: Emil Forsberg Primed for Better Season
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 2: Emil Forsberg Primed for Better Season
Author Image
Deke Mathews
February 27, 2025
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW29
SOC
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW29
Author Image
Deke Mathews
November 21, 2024
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW25
SOC
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW25
Author Image
Deke Mathews
November 7, 2024
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW21
SOC
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW21
Author Image
Deke Mathews
October 24, 2024