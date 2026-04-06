Facundo Torres News: Delivers one assist
Torres assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal), three crosses (two accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 2-2 draw against Inter Miami CF.
Torres had an active first-half performance in Saturday's 2-2 draw against Inter Miami, providing the assist on the opening goal for Guilherme Biro while helping stretch the defense with his movement and runs in behind, adding two key passes and a season-high two interceptions. The Uruguayan is enjoying a strong start to the season, recording three assists and 16 key passes while handling a large share of set pieces.
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