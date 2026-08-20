Facundo Torres headshot

Facundo Torres News: Finds scoresheet

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 20, 2026

Torres scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and three chances created in Wednesday's 2-1 victory versus Seattle Sounders FC.

Torres scored his first goal since April 18 to help Austin secure the win Wednesday. He has otherwise remained a consistent and efficient presence, starting all but one MLS match. Across 20 appearances, he has totaled two goals and five assists while creating 46 chances and delivering 107 crosses.

Facundo Torres
Austin FC
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