Facundo Torres News: Finds scoresheet

Torres scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and three chances created in Wednesday's 2-1 victory versus Seattle Sounders FC.

Torres scored his first goal since April 18 to help Austin secure the win Wednesday. He has otherwise remained a consistent and efficient presence, starting all but one MLS match. Across 20 appearances, he has totaled two goals and five assists while creating 46 chances and delivering 107 crosses.