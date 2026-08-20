Facundo Torres News: Finds scoresheet
Torres scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and three chances created in Wednesday's 2-1 victory versus Seattle Sounders FC.
Torres scored his first goal since April 18 to help Austin secure the win Wednesday. He has otherwise remained a consistent and efficient presence, starting all but one MLS match. Across 20 appearances, he has totaled two goals and five assists while creating 46 chances and delivering 107 crosses.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Facundo Torres See More
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 6: Kelvin Yeboah Can't Stop ScoringMarch 27, 2025
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 2: Emil Forsberg Primed for Better SeasonFebruary 27, 2025
-
Sorare
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW29November 21, 2024
-
Sorare
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW25November 7, 2024
-
Sorare
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW21October 24, 2024
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Facundo Torres See More