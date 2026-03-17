Facundo Torres News: Grabs assist in win
Torres had one assist, created three chances and had four corners in Saturday's 2-1 loss versus Salt Lake.
Torres steady start to the season goes on. In four appearances the midfielder has two assists, four shots on target, 13 chances created and an MLS leading 24 corners. Up next for Torres and Austin is Los Angeles on Saturday.
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