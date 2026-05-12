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Facundo Torres News: Key assist in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 12, 2026

Torres assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and three corners in Sunday's 2-2 draw against Minnesota United. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 47th minute.

Torres assisted the match's final goal Sunday, helping Austin pull level in their 2-2 draw at Minnesota. Across his 90 minute shift, the attacker created three chances from two crosses (zero accurate) and three corners. Torres has been named to the starting XI in each of Austin's first 12 fixtures and played the full 90 minutes in eight of those appearances.

Facundo Torres
Austin FC
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