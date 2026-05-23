Facundo Torres News: Main creator for Austin
Torres took one shot (on goal), crossed six times (two accurate) and created three chances during Saturday's 3-0 loss to St. Louis.
Torres was held off the scoresheet but was the main creator for Austin as he led his side in crosses and chances created during the defeat. The attacker has combined for three shots, five chances created and nine crosses over his last three starts.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Facundo Torres See More
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 6: Kelvin Yeboah Can't Stop ScoringMarch 27, 2025
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 2: Emil Forsberg Primed for Better SeasonFebruary 27, 2025
-
Sorare
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW29November 21, 2024
-
Sorare
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW25November 7, 2024
-
Sorare
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW21October 24, 2024
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Facundo Torres See More