Facundo Torres headshot

Facundo Torres News: Main creator for Austin

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 23, 2026

Torres took one shot (on goal), crossed six times (two accurate) and created three chances during Saturday's 3-0 loss to St. Louis.

Torres was held off the scoresheet but was the main creator for Austin as he led his side in crosses and chances created during the defeat. The attacker has combined for three shots, five chances created and nine crosses over his last three starts.

Facundo Torres
Austin FC
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