Facundo Torres News: Nets equalizer on Saturday
Torres scored one goal to go with four shots (two on goal), four crosses (zero accurate) and five corners in Saturday's 3-3 draw against Toronto FC.
Torres netted the equalizer in the 70th minute assisted by Robert Taylor. Torres won seven duels and also made a clearance and a tackle. This was his first goal of the campaign and he is now up to four goal contributions in eight games.
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