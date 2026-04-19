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Facundo Torres News: Nets equalizer on Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2026

Torres scored one goal to go with four shots (two on goal), four crosses (zero accurate) and five corners in Saturday's 3-3 draw against Toronto FC.

Torres netted the equalizer in the 70th minute assisted by Robert Taylor. Torres won seven duels and also made a clearance and a tackle. This was his first goal of the campaign and he is now up to four goal contributions in eight games.

Facundo Torres
Austin FC
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