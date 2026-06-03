Facundo Torres News: Reserve player for Uruguay

Torres has been called up by Uruguay coach Marcelo Bielsa as a reserve player following Giorgian De Arrascaeta's calf injury, with the Austin winger not part of the official squad as the injured midfielder ultimately remains in the team.

Torres is available as a precautionary option should Giorgian De Arrascaeta's condition worsen before the tournament begins, but his role at this stage is that of a standby player rather than a confirmed squad member. The wide forward will hope to be formally added to the squad if De Arrascaeta cannot prove his fitness in time, which would see him feature at his second World Cup with the Celeste.