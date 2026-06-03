Facundo Torres headshot

Facundo Torres News: Reserve player for Uruguay

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 3, 2026

Torres has been called up by Uruguay coach Marcelo Bielsa as a reserve player following Giorgian De Arrascaeta's calf injury, with the Austin winger not part of the official squad as the injured midfielder ultimately remains in the team.

Torres is available as a precautionary option should Giorgian De Arrascaeta's condition worsen before the tournament begins, but his role at this stage is that of a standby player rather than a confirmed squad member. The wide forward will hope to be formally added to the squad if De Arrascaeta cannot prove his fitness in time, which would see him feature at his second World Cup with the Celeste.

Facundo Torres
Austin FC
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Facundo Torres See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Facundo Torres See More
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 6: Kelvin Yeboah Can't Stop Scoring
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 6: Kelvin Yeboah Can't Stop Scoring
Author Image
Deke Mathews
March 27, 2025
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 2: Emil Forsberg Primed for Better Season
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 2: Emil Forsberg Primed for Better Season
Author Image
Deke Mathews
February 27, 2025
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW29
SOC
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW29
Author Image
Deke Mathews
November 21, 2024
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW25
SOC
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW25
Author Image
Deke Mathews
November 7, 2024
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW21
SOC
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW21
Author Image
Deke Mathews
October 24, 2024