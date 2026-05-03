Facundo Torres News: Strong service volume
Torres had one shot (one on goal), six crosses (two accurate) and four corners in Sunday's 2-0 victory over St. Louis City SC.
Even though Torres didn't log an assist, he had enough service to keep Austin in the hunt in the final third before the team eventually broke through. Torres' service volume will be important if Austin want to get goals on Minnesota United, one of the better defensive teams in the league to start this MLS season.
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