Facundo Waller News: Assists, earns red card in loss

Waller delivered one assist but was shown a red card during Wednesday's 2-1 loss to Pachuca.

Waller set up the opening goal when he completed a pass to Ricardo Marin in the sixth minute at Pachuca. However, the midfielder's performance was tainted as he got sent off due to a violent action during the second half. He'll consequently serve his second suspension of the campaign, missing the weekend visit to Queretaro, after which he could return to face Pumas on March 7. Any of Pablo Gonzalez, Fernando Arce and Alberto Herrera could play in central midfield in Waller's absence.