Facundo Waller News: Ends season as substitute

Waller had one shot (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Friday's 1-0 defeat versus Necaxa.

Waller had a limited outing after replacing Brayan Angulo in the second half of his team's final Clausura game. The midfielder came off the bench in the last four matches, losing momentum after a decent start to the tournament. His two goals and one assist tied for the second-most direct contributions among Puebla players, although he also led the team in yellow cards. Additionally, he was the squad's second set-piece taker behind Raul Castillo.