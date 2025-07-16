Facundo Waller News: No place in Puebla for Apertura
Waller is training separately from the squad while Puebla no longer intend to use him in upcoming competitions, Sporting Director Rafael Garcia announced.
Waller has yet to find a new team, but it appears he won't be playing for the Enfranjados again. Despite once being a key player, the midfielder ended up as a substitute in the last four games of the previous season. He may still be a solid all-around asset for another squad in Mexico or South America, even though his injury and discipline record could be a concern.
