Facundo Waller News: Receives fifth yellow card

Waller is suspended for the weekend's visit to Atlas due to his count of five yellow cards in the Clausura season, according to the FMF disciplinary report.

Waller earned a quick yellow card accumulation ban after being booked in five of his first six games of the year. The versatile player made nine consecutive league starts before his mandatory exclusion from the match against Zorros. Over that period, he scored one goal and one assist while featuring mostly as a central midfielder. He'll become available again for a home clash against Tijuana, where he should regain his regular spot from either Alberto Herrera or Raul Castillo.