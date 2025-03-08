Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Facundo Waller headshot

Facundo Waller News: Scores in defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2025

Waller scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal), one cross (one accurate) and one chance created in Friday's 3-1 loss against Pumas.

Waller took advantage of a loose ball to open the scoring with a left-footed shot after 10 minutes of play against Pumas. He also won six of his 13 duels and drew two fouls during the match. His three direct contributions are the third-highest total on the squad this season, although disciplinary struggles detract from his fantasy value.

Facundo Waller
Puebla
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now