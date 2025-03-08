Facundo Waller News: Scores in defeat

Waller scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal), one cross (one accurate) and one chance created in Friday's 3-1 loss against Pumas.

Waller took advantage of a loose ball to open the scoring with a left-footed shot after 10 minutes of play against Pumas. He also won six of his 13 duels and drew two fouls during the match. His three direct contributions are the third-highest total on the squad this season, although disciplinary struggles detract from his fantasy value.