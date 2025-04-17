Facundo Waller News: Solid display off bench Tuesday

Waller registered one shot (zero on goal), eight crosses (three accurate) and four corners in Tuesday's 1-0 loss against Guadalajara.

Waller gave Puebla a much-needed creative spark in the final meters, and he was also a threat in set-piece plays and as a crosser. Waller has struggled to see regular minutes for Puebla, but it seems he did enough to secure a starting role in the regular-season finale against Necaxa on Friday.