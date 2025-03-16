Fafa Picault Injury: Back to full fitness

Picault (hamstring) is back to full fitness and available for Sunday's clash against Atlanta, Alex Windley reports.

Picault has been training with the team this week and is back to full fitness after recovering from a hamstring injury. He traveled with the team and is an option for Sunday's game against Atlanta. He started in the opening match and should be a regular starter this season in the attack, though he might build up minutes off the bench in the upcoming games before returning to the lineup.