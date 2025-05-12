Fafa Picault Injury: Being evaluated for migraines
Picault (head) is being evaluated for migraines and is in doubt for Wednesday's trip to San Jose, per manager Javier Mascherano.
Picault is in doubt for Wednesday's clash after missing out against Minnesota while being evaluated for migraines. With any sort of head concern Picault would have to come through without issue to return to the team. The winger scored in back-to-back matches before picking up the issue.
