Fafa Picault Injury: Day-to-day

Picault (hamstring) is day to day with his injury, according to manager Javier Mascherano, per Michelle Kaufman of the Miami Herald.

Picault looks to be an early questionable for Sunday's match against Houston, with the attacker seeing the day-to-day tag. He will likely look to train over the week, with that likely leading him to play Sunday. Either way, this doesn't appear to be serious or worrisome for the club.