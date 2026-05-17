Fafa Picault headshot

Fafa Picault Injury: Injured during sub on

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 17, 2026

Picault was subbed off due to injury in the 78th minute of Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Orlando City SC.

Picault came on as a sub Saturday, playing only 20 minutes before coming right back off due to an injury. Injuries has played a factor in poor form this starting, starting just once through seven appearances, scoring and assisting once during his first season in MLS.

Fafa Picault
Atlanta United
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