Fafa Picault Injury: Injured during sub on
Picault was subbed off due to injury in the 78th minute of Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Orlando City SC.
Picault came on as a sub Saturday, playing only 20 minutes before coming right back off due to an injury. Injuries has played a factor in poor form this starting, starting just once through seven appearances, scoring and assisting once during his first season in MLS.
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