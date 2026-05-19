Fafa Picault Injury: Listed as questionable

Picault (hamstring) is questionable for the club in their few matches ahead of the World Cup break, according to Scarves and Spikes.

Picault had to leave the club's last match early and is now in jeopardy of missing some more time, as he is questionable for the two games ahead of the break due to the injury. He will first have a chance to return Wednesday as they take the field in US Open Cup play, then play against Columbus on May 24 ahead of the nearly two-month-long break. He has been an important substitute for the club this season, so his availability will be hoped for.