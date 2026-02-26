Fafa Picault headshot

Fafa Picault Injury: Not spotted in training

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2026

Picault (undisclosed) wasn't spotted in training Thursday and could be doubtful to play San Jose on Saturday, Doug Roberson of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Picault started in seven of his 20 appearances for Inter Miami in 2025, tallying four goals in 753 minutes. His involvement in training Friday will ultimately determine whether Picault can be an option for the weekend.

Fafa Picault
Atlanta United
