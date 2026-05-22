Fafa Picault Injury: Not spotted in training
Picault (undisclosed) wasn't spotted in training ahead of Sunday's game against Columbus Crew, according to Atlanta United reporter Doug Roberson.
Picault has been carrying a questionable tag for a while now, and with the World Cup right around the corner, Atlanta aren't expected to risk him. The striker has one goal and one assist in the current 2026 MLS campaign.
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