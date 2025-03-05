Fafa Picault Injury: Works individually
Picault (hamstring) was included in individual training Wednesday, according to Franzo Panizo of MIA Total Futbol.
Picault has received a positive update but appears to still be a little bit away from a return, as he was training but only worked individually. He will likely still be questionable for Sunday's match against Charlotte, possibly making the call if he can train with the team.
