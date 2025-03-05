Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Fafa Picault headshot

Fafa Picault Injury: Works individually

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2025

Picault (hamstring) was included in individual training Wednesday, according to Franzo Panizo of MIA Total Futbol.

Picault has received a positive update but appears to still be a little bit away from a return, as he was training but only worked individually. He will likely still be questionable for Sunday's match against Charlotte, possibly making the call if he can train with the team.

Fafa Picault
Inter Miami CF
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now