Fafa Picault News: Bags assist
Picault assisted once to go with zero corners and one chance created in Saturday's 2-1 win against Toronto FC.
Picault wouldn't earn the start Saturday, but his entrance in the 59th minute would lead to success for Atlanta, finding Tristan Muyumba in the 67th minute for an assist and the game-winning goal. This comes as a decent run for Picault, as he also earned a goal in their last contest. He has been more of a super sub, but he could find a bigger role in the coming games due to his club's inability to score, sitting third in goal contributions for the club.
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