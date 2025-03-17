Fafa Picault News: Bags game winner

Picault scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 2-1 win against Atlanta United.

Picault only saw seven minutes Sunday but they were a memorable seven minutes, scoring the game-winning goal in the 89th minute of the match. This was his first appearance since returning from injury, only seeing 17 minutes this season. He will look to see the start next contest, as he did start in the season opener before the injury.