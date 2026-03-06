Fafa Picault headshot

Fafa Picault News: Excluded from injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2026

Picault (undisclosed) is not among Atlanta's unavailable players ahead of the third game week of the 2026 MLS season.

Picault could have a chance to play for his new club following his departure from Inter Miami in January. The veteran winger will look to see minutes in the rotation with first-choice players Miguel Almiron and Aleksey Miranchuk. However, Picault could be difficult to trust for production with limited playing time.

Fafa Picault
Atlanta United
