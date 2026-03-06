Fafa Picault News: Excluded from injury report
Picault (undisclosed) is not among Atlanta's unavailable players ahead of the third game week of the 2026 MLS season.
Picault could have a chance to play for his new club following his departure from Inter Miami in January. The veteran winger will look to see minutes in the rotation with first-choice players Miguel Almiron and Aleksey Miranchuk. However, Picault could be difficult to trust for production with limited playing time.
