Fafa Picault News: Nets game winning goal
Picault scored a goal while taking two shots (one on goal) and crossing twice inaccurately during Saturday's 2-1 win over New York Red Bulls.
Picault scored the game winning goal in the 82nd minute while finishing with the second most shots and crosses on the team. The goal was the first since April 22nd for Picault as he's combined for four shots, a chance created and six crosses over his last three starts.
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