Fafa Picault headshot

Fafa Picault News: Nets opening goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2026

Picault scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and two chances created in Wednesday's 2-1 defeat versus New England Revolution.

Picault would score the first goal Wednesday before Atlanta's eventual loss, finding the back of the net in the 38th minute. This comes as his first goal of the season, coming on only his second shot of the season. That said, it was also his first start, appearing off the bench in his first three games this campaign.

Fafa Picault
Atlanta United
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