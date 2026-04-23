Fafa Picault News: Nets opening goal
Picault scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and two chances created in Wednesday's 2-1 defeat versus New England Revolution.
Picault would score the first goal Wednesday before Atlanta's eventual loss, finding the back of the net in the 38th minute. This comes as his first goal of the season, coming on only his second shot of the season. That said, it was also his first start, appearing off the bench in his first three games this campaign.
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