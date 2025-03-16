Fafa Picault News: On bench Sunday

Picault (hamstring) is on the bench for Sunday's trip to Atlanta United.

Picault should be ready to reappear after missing a couple of weeks due to the injury. He's an offensive option who could be used on both wings, offering backup for Lionel Messi and Tadeo Allende. During his previous season, Picault racked up nine goals and six assists over 33 matches played for Vancouver Whitecaps.