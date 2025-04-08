Fafa Picault News: Season-high three shots
Picault generated three shots (zero on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Toronto FC.
Picault racked up a season-high three shots but this was also his second straight outing without a shot on target. On the other hand, he accounted for his first chance created of the campaign and recorded at least 10 completed passes and one accurate cross for a second consecutive outing.
