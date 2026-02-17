Fafa Picault headshot

Fafa Picault News: Signs with Atlanta

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 17, 2026

Picault has signed with Atlanta out of free agency, according to his new club.

Picault has found a new club this season and is joining just ahead of opening day, with the attacker inking a deal with Atlanta through 2026, with an option for the 2027 campaign. He last played with Miami, serving more of a rotational role with seven starts in 20 appearances, notching four goals. With Atlanta rebuilding and trying to find consistency in the squad, anyone, including Picault, will have a decent shot at minutes this season.

