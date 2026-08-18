Fali Cande Injury: Still recovering from serious injury

Cande (knee) hasn't appeared during the friendlies and in Monday's Coppa Italia tilt versus Cesena.

Cande tore his knee in January and needs more time to be ready to play. He is set to be unavailable in the early portion of the season. Jay Idzes, Sebastian Walukiewicz (undisclosed), Cas Odenthal and Tommaso Macchioni will hold down the fort in the middle of the defense in the meantime.