Fali Cande News: Excels defensively

Cande registered two tackles (two won), eight clearances and two interceptions in Sunday's 0-0 draw against Napoli. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 43rd minute.

Recently, Cande has adjusted well as part of Venezia's starting XI, and his last four appearances prove such. The team maintained three clean sheets, and he himself excelled in various defensive categories. In total across the four appearances, Cande logged 25 clearances, seven tackles won and five interceptions.