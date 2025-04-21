Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Fali Cande headshot

Fali Cande News: Logs seven clearances in Empoli game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2025

Cande drew three fouls and generated seven clearances and one interception in Sunday's 2-2 draw against Empoli.

Cande had another quality display, but his side gave up two goals in this one, ending a run of robust defensive showings. He didn't record a tackle for the first time in ten matches. He has had more than three clearances in seven of the last eight bouts, adding eight interceptions and two blocks and contributing to four clean sheets.

Fali Cande
Venezia
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now