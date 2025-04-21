Fali Cande News: Logs seven clearances in Empoli game

Cande drew three fouls and generated seven clearances and one interception in Sunday's 2-2 draw against Empoli.

Cande had another quality display, but his side gave up two goals in this one, ending a run of robust defensive showings. He didn't record a tackle for the first time in ten matches. He has had more than three clearances in seven of the last eight bouts, adding eight interceptions and two blocks and contributing to four clean sheets.