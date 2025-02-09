Fantasy Soccer
Fali Cande News: Piles up stats against Roma

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 9, 2025

Cande registered two crosses (zero accurate, two tackles (two won), five clearances and two blocks in Sunday's 1-0 loss against Roma.

Cande assembled another respectable showing in the back, but it wasn't enough to completely shut down the opponents. He has been a day-one starter since switching teams in January, recording three tackles (all won), two interceptions, 15 clearances and four blocks in three games, dishing an assist.

