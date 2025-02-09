Fali Cande News: Piles up stats against Roma
Cande registered two crosses (zero accurate, two tackles (two won), five clearances and two blocks in Sunday's 1-0 loss against Roma.
Cande assembled another respectable showing in the back, but it wasn't enough to completely shut down the opponents. He has been a day-one starter since switching teams in January, recording three tackles (all won), two interceptions, 15 clearances and four blocks in three games, dishing an assist.
