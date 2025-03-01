Fali Cande News: Wins two tackles against Atalanta

Cande drew two fouls and generated three tackles (two won) and four clearances in Saturday's 0-0 draw versus Atalanta.

Cande was instrumental in stopping Atalanta with his muscularity in the back, helping the Venezia rearguard hold up in a tough spot. He has started every game since joining, totaling 11 tackles, fou interceptions, 26 clearances and six blocks in six appearances, contributing to two clean sheets.