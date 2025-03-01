Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Fali Cande headshot

Fali Cande News: Wins two tackles against Atalanta

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2025

Cande drew two fouls and generated three tackles (two won) and four clearances in Saturday's 0-0 draw versus Atalanta.

Cande was instrumental in stopping Atalanta with his muscularity in the back, helping the Venezia rearguard hold up in a tough spot. He has started every game since joining, totaling 11 tackles, fou interceptions, 26 clearances and six blocks in six appearances, contributing to two clean sheets.

Fali Cande
Venezia
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now