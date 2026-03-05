Fallou Fall Injury: Remains unavailable
Fall (ankle) is not ready to return in Saturday's clash with Seattle Sounders, coach Yoann Damet confirmed Thursday, per Matt Baker of Flyover Footy.
Fall is likely to make a gradual return to regular workload as he continues to deal with the injury, recording no minutes in official games since Oct. 18. He'll aim to be a strong center-back option at some point of the season, but until then, all of Timo Baumgartl, Dante Polvara and Jaziel Orozco will be the top candidates to feature in the three-man defense.
