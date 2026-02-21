Fallou Fall Injury: Still working on side
Fall (leg) continues to train alone on the side for Cincinnati, reports Matthew Rocchio of STL Sports Central.
Fall did not play in the first match vs Charlotte as he continues to recover from a leg injury. He continues to train individually, with a return against San Diego on March 1 seemingly unlikely. Signing in late 2025, the defender has made eight MLS appearances with the side, assisting once with 39 clearances.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now